Man booked for duping four people of 17.50 lakh by promising civic job

PUNE: The Pune police have booked a man for allegedly duping families of four unemployed persons of Rs17.50 lakh on the pretext of providing job in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), police said.

According to the police, one of the complainants, Wagholi resident Shubhangi Bhikaram Pote (39), learnt about the accused Santosh Shantilal Walhekar through a relative. The relative introduced Pote to Walhekar saying that the latter helps people get jobs in PMC.

Walhekar claimed of contacts in the municipal corporation and helping many secure jobs in the civic body. The complainant introduced her relatives Saindra Waje, Rohan Jadhav and Akash Gaikwad to Walhekar as they all were looking for a job.

“Pote told him that she wanted a job for one of her relative. Walhekar promised to get the work done by charging Rs17.50,” said a police officer.

The four victims mortgaged gold, withdrew savings and borrowed money to pay Walhekar. However, citing some reasons, Walhekar kept buying time. Later, Pote realised that she was cheated and lodged a police complaint.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 120 b, 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Yerawada police station.