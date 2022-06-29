Man booked for duping four people of ₹17.50 lakh by promising civic job
PUNE: The Pune police have booked a man for allegedly duping families of four unemployed persons of Rs17.50 lakh on the pretext of providing job in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), police said.
According to the police, one of the complainants, Wagholi resident Shubhangi Bhikaram Pote (39), learnt about the accused Santosh Shantilal Walhekar through a relative. The relative introduced Pote to Walhekar saying that the latter helps people get jobs in PMC.
Walhekar claimed of contacts in the municipal corporation and helping many secure jobs in the civic body. The complainant introduced her relatives Saindra Waje, Rohan Jadhav and Akash Gaikwad to Walhekar as they all were looking for a job.
“Pote told him that she wanted a job for one of her relative. Walhekar promised to get the work done by charging Rs17.50,” said a police officer.
The four victims mortgaged gold, withdrew savings and borrowed money to pay Walhekar. However, citing some reasons, Walhekar kept buying time. Later, Pote realised that she was cheated and lodged a police complaint.
An FIR was lodged under Sections 120 b, 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Yerawada police station.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
