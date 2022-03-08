Man booked for killing wife in Akurdi
PUNE The Pune police booked a man for locking his wife in the compact bathroom of their house and killing her and fleeing before early morning hours on Sunday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Ritu Dhere, 20, while her accused husband was identified as Sham Dhere, a native of Shahpur Ambad Dadegaon in Jalna district. The two were living in a rented room Vitthalwadi area of Akurdi, according to police.
The woman’s body was found in the toilet of the compact house with the facility latched lock from the outside, according to the police.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nigdi police station.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
EU lawmakers to push for ban on new 'golden passports', visas for Russians
EU lawmakers say in their report that ending such schemes could have a significant economic impact in some countries. They are therefore proposing the gradual phaseout of golden passport schemes and tight rules for residence arrangements, including much more rigorous checks on applicants.
-
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.