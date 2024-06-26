 Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage  - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2024 05:44 AM IST

25-year-old man booked for raping a woman on pretext of marriage after befriending her on social media. Accused identified as Dilip Gole. Case registered under IPC Section 376.

A 25-year-old man has been booked by the Warje- Malwadi police for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The incident was reported between March and May this year, and the accused has been identified as Dilip Gole.  

Later they started chatting with each other and one day, the accused invited the woman to a room he had booked at a lodge.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Later they started chatting with each other and one day, the accused invited the woman to a room he had booked at a lodge.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the accused befriended the victim through a social media platform. Later they started chatting with each other and one day, the accused invited the woman to a room he had booked at a lodge.  

By assurance of marriage, the accused gained her confidence and raped her. Later when the woman asked him about their marriage, he severed all ties with her and did not respond to her calls and messages. 

On Monday, the victim approached Warje-Malwadi police station and registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 376 (Rape) and further investigation is underway. 

News / Cities / Pune / Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage 
