Pune News
pune news

Man booked in third property fraud case

A man from Wakad was booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police in a third case of fraudulent land deal worth ₹81
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:36 PM IST


A man from Wakad was booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police in a third case of fraudulent land deal worth 81.5 lakh on a piece of land in Kasarsai village. The accused and his brother are facing two other cases of similar nature.

The accused man was identified as Amit Devram Kalate, a resident of Wakad chowk area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Pankaj Popatrao Yeole (48) who lives in Rahatani, Pune.

In his complaint, he alleged that on two different occasions, the accused offered to sell a total of 26R land. On September 18, 2020 Kalate promised 11R land in Kasarsai village from a total of 68 R land in the village. On November 18, 2020, the accused offered to sell 16.5 R land from the piece of land.

The doctor paid a total of 81,50,000 for the land deal which Kalate to deliver on.

Kalate and his brother are facing three other cases including two of criminal land deals. In the two earlier cases, in which they have been remanded to police custody, the victims were housewives above the age of 45. The third case against them is of lending money without permit to do so.

A case under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

