Man breaks car window, steals foreign currency in Pune

An unidentified person broke a car windowpane and decamped with $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht foreign currency kept inside the vehicle on Wednesday, said police officials.

An unidentified person broke a car windowpane and decamped with $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht foreign currency kept inside the vehicle on Wednesday, said police officials (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint filed by Suyog Kankaria (42) of Prabhat Road, who is into food business, he had exchanged money from a service facility at Camp on Wednesday afternoon as he was to attend a summit in Thailand. Later, he parked his four-wheeler at Dorabji Mall at around 1:30 pm. On his return, he found the car windowpane broken and foreign currency $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht stolen.

The Lashkar police are scanning CCTV camera footages of the area to identify the suspect and have filed a case against an unknown person under Sections 379, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).