Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man cheated of 60k for bricks guised as Apple products; two arrested
pune news

Man cheated of 60k for bricks guised as Apple products; two arrested

PUNE: Two men were arrested for cheating a 38-year-old man in Pune by selling bricks guised as products they had bought and accepted ₹60,000 for it
HT Image
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE: Two men were arrested for cheating a 38-year-old man in Pune by selling bricks guised as products they had bought and accepted 60,000 for it.

The two arrested were identified as Allauddin Alimuddin Malik (45) and Mohammad Ikram Malik (42) both residents of different localities in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested men went to a pizza chain restaurant in Kharadi on October 15 and approached a man with an offer to sell him three Apple products - laptop, phone and watch.

The men told the complainant that they had managed to get the products at a subsidised rate at the auction by the customs department.

The men showed the products and cash memos for their auction bid to the complainant. The men quoted 60,000 for all three products which would cost over 2.5 lakh if bought at a legitimate store.

However, when the men handed over the bag, they exchanged it with the one that had bricks and a pouch with a glass instead of the laptop, phone, and watch.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandannagar police station. Assistant inspector Gajanan Pawar of Chandannagar police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP