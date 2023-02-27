Man covers up beau’s murder as suicide, booked

PUNE: An investigation into a suicide case in Kondhwa has revealed that a woman was killed by her lover, who passed it off as suicide to mislead the police, cops said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Rais Sheikh (40) and his wife Shabana Sheikh (35), both residents of Kondhwa. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Rais Sheikh (40) and his wife Shabana Sheikh (35), both residents of Kondhwa. According to police, both the accused killed Fatimabi Sheikh (40) on Friday.

As per police information, accused Rais Sheikh was having an extramarital affair with Fatimabi Sheikh but her intervention in his family was increasing by the day, so both accused decided to kill her out of frustration.

On Friday, the accused and the victim got into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the accused choked her to death in his Kondhwa home. Later, the accused told police that Fatimabi died by suicide.

However, it was revealed after the post-mortem report that the victim had been murdered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police officials, the Sheikh couple murdered Fatimabi after a heated argument on Friday. The duo accused deceived the police by acting shocked at the news of his friend’s death and mistaking it for suicide.

Vaibhav Sonawane, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) at Kondhawa police station said, “While investigating the suicide case, we found something suspicious in the post-mortem report and taking this as a lead we started further investigation.”

A case under sections 302,201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kondhwa police station.