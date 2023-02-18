Man crushed to death by overspeeding container

PUNE: A 30-year-old man was crushed by an overspeeding truck near Dukkar Khind in the Warje Malwadi on Thursday, according to police officials.

The deceased was identified as Bajirao Gadale (30), a resident of Narhe. According to police, he was on his way home around 10.30 am on Thursday. A car in front of him stopped in the middle of the road suddenly near Dukkar Khind. Gadale, who was following the car, collided with it and fell on the road.

An overspeeding container crushed him and left him in a pool of blood in a fraction of a second.

Locals and police rushed him to the hospital for further medical treatment immediately after the accident, where he was declared dead due to multiple injuries.

According to police, a car driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road after noticing an unusual noise coming from the vehicle.

A case has been filed at the Warje police station under sections 304(a), 279, 427, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against the drivers of both vehicles, and further investigation is underway. According to police, no arrests have been made in this case as of yet.

