Man dies by suicide amid probe in wife’s murder 

On April 13, Sharad Chitale (35), a resident of Talawade, was found at his home in a critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt by hanging himself. His wife, Kanchan Chitale, was discovered unconscious on the bed and was rushed to YCM Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Initially, Chikhali Police registered the case as an accidental death, and Sharad was admitted to Lokmanya Hospital, Nigdi, for treatment. However, on April 18, the investigation took a serious turn when the medical report confirmed that Kanchan had died due to strangulation and not natural causes.

Following this revelation, Sharad was discharged from the hospital and called to the police station for further inquiry. During his visit to the police station, Sharad went to the restroom and consumed a floor-cleaning liquid kept in the washroom, according to a police official. After he didn’t return for some time, Police officers broke open the door and rushed the unresponsive Sharad to YCM Hospital. Despite all efforts, he succumbed to the poisoning at around 2:50 am on Saturday.

DCP Shivaji Pawar said, “During the questioning, suspects requested to use the washroom and consumed floor-cleaning liquid. During the treatment, he died in the hospital.”

According to Pawar, during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had a dispute with his wife and was suspicious of her character. According to the police, Sharad was working in a private company, while his wife was working as an ASHA worker. A case has been filed at Chikhali police station 103 of the BNS, and further investigation is going on.