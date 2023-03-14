Man drops daughter for police test, dies in mishap minutes later

Pune: A 55-year-old man died in a road accident on Monday morning at Shivaji Nagar after dropping his daughter off for a police recruitment test, said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Gavali, a resident of Nashik. According to police, Gavali was an auto-rickshaw driver who travelled to Pune on Sunday night with his wife and 22-year-old daughter, who had to appear in a police recruitment test on Sunday morning in the city.

Gavali and his family had spent the entire night along a footpath near the Police establishment in Shivaji Nagar as they had no relatives in the city, according to the police. On Monday morning, Gavali dropped his daughter at the Police parade ground gate. Later, he asked his wife to stay at the venue while he went to a nearby restaurant for tea.

While Gavali was crossing the University Road at the Shimla Office chowk near Hardikar hospital, an overspeeding container rammed into him. Police said the truck driver fled from the spot following the mishap.

Gavali’s wife, who was waiting nearby, immediately rushed to the spot to check on him.

A Shivaji Nagar police team rushed to the scene and rushed Gavli to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to serious injuries.

Cops informed that the daughter had appeared for the exam so that she could support her father financially.

“The incident is very unfortunate,” said Arvind Mane, Senior Police Inspector (SPI) at Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

“A woman police aspirant lost her father who had dropped her off a few minutes ago for a police recruitment test,” he added.

Mane went on to say that they had analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding area and had identified the container vehicle.

“The identification of the number plate and the driver is currently underway. We are confident that we will find the culprit in this case very soon,” Mane informed.

A case has been filed at Shivaji Nagar police station against an unknown container driver under the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, as well as other relevant sections.