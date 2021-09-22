Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man duped using remote access application in Pune
pune news

Man duped using remote access application in Pune

PUNE: A 54-year-old man from Karvenagar fell prey to an online cheating by using mobile mirroring application by callers who pose as service provider officials
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 06:42 PM IST
A 54-year-old man from Pune fell prey to an online cheating by using mobile mirroring application by callers who pose as service provider officials. (Shutterstock (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))

PUNE: A 54-year-old man from Karvenagar fell prey to an online cheating by using mobile mirroring application by callers who pose as service provider officials. The fraudulent transaction happened on July 16 around 3pm when the complainant was at home.

The callers told the man that his SIM card was going to stop working lest he gets it verified. The complainant told the police that the caller called multiple times to warn him against the fake failure of SIM card. The man eventually fell for it and asked what needed to be done for the verification. The caller asked him to download an application called “Teamviewer Quick Support”, a phone mirroring application, on to his phone and make a transaction of 10.

When the complainant did so, the callers got access to his payment and bank details after which he lost 49,950.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66 (d) of Information Technology Act at Warje Malwadi police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

300 bodies found on Pune railway tracks in past three years remain unidentified

Security agency owner found with 12 live rounds at Pune airport

HC grants bail to DS Kulkarni’s sister-in-law

ARAI successfully develops indigenous chargers for electric vehicles
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP