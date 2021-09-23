Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man found dead in Pune, case of murder registered

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:29 PM IST
PUNE: A body was found at Dange chowk area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday morning. The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified people.

The deceased was identified as Rohan Kamble (30) of Chandani chowk area of Dhayarigaon in Pune. A complaint was lodged by his father Dilip Kamble (60), also a resident of the same area.

The deceased was found with blood on his face at a short distance from a wine shop in Dange chowk. His friend rushed to his house late on Wednesday night and informed his father that his son was found unconscious with blood flowing from his mouth and nose.

He was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital and declared dead on Thursday morning around 11am. His body was sent for a post-mortem and the cause of death was found to be a blunt force trauma to the back of his head, according to the police.

The details were confirmed by senior inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Wakad police station.

