pune news

Man from Delhi arrested for helping Nigerian nationals dupe Pune woman of 3.8 crore

The 60-year-old woman who was duped in the case is a high-ranking official in a private company in Pune. The woman made 207 transactions within six months to 67 different bank accounts
A man from Delhi has been arrested by Pune police for enabling three Nigerian nationals to dupe a Pune-based 60-year-old woman of 3.8 crore by selling them his bank account details. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A man from Delhi has been arrested by Pune police for enabling three Nigerian nationals to dupe a Pune-based 60-year-old woman of 3.8 crore by selling them his bank account details.

The man has been identified as Nimraj Rajesh Rajan, 27, a resident of Sainik Enclave in Mohan Garden area of Uttamnagar in South Delhi, according to the police. He is suspected to have supplied his bank details to three Nigerian nationals, who were arrested in July, in order to provide ease in hiding their tracks, according to the police.

“Rajan was arrested by cyber police station officials from his residence on December 7 and two phones, cash worth 54,050, and cheque book of the account used in the crime was seized from his possession,” read a statement by the police.

The 60-year-old woman who was duped in the case is a high-ranking official in a private company in Pune. The woman made 207 transactions within six months to 67 different bank accounts in various states of India, according to police.

A total of 3,98,75,500 was transferred from two of the victim’s bank accounts between September 21, 2020 and March 2021, according to the police. The accused spent months in building trust with the woman after establishing contact through a social media account in the name of an English national. The “friend” then told her that he had arrived in India with multiple gifts for her and that he had been stopped by the customs. There after, the accused coaxed money out of her under guise of payments to customs department.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), and 385 (extortion, puts any person in fear of injury) and Section 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at the cyber police station.

