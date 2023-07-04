Man used to visit city from Jharkhand to steal mobiles, held

Pune: The police have arrested a 25-year-old man, hailing from Jharkhand who used to visit the city from Mumbai to steal mobile phones from crowded areas, from Nana Peth fish market on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Kunda Kumar Arjun Mahato who used to stay at Andheri and hails from Talzhadi in Jharkhand.

Following the case of mobile theft complaints, a police patrol team on tip-off nabbed the accused who was carrying a bag and moving in a suspicious manner at Nana Peth on the night of July 3.

Suresh Shinde, senior inspector, Samarth Police Station, said, “We recovered 29 mobile phones totally worth ₹5.09 lakh from his possession. The accused used to land in Mumbai from Jharkhand and stay with his friends. He used to target people at crowded places like bus stops, state transport bus stands, fish and vegetable markets in Pune. Later, he used to sell the stolen mobile phones at his state for cheaper prices.”

The accused was produced in court on Tuesday and granted police custody for four days.

