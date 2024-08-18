Man held for assaulting cop

A 37-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested by the Bharti Vidyapeeth police for allegedly assaulting and abusing a traffic police officer at Katraj Bypass Chowk. The Bharti Vidyapeeth police arrested the motorcyclist and charged him with assault and abuse of a public servant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred when the officer, identified as Deepak Bhoier, was performing his duties at Katraj Bypass Chowk on Friday.

When Deepak stopped the motorcyclist Ashsih Chavan for rash driving and asked him to show necessary documents, the motorcyclist reportedly became aggressive, leading to a physical confrontation. Bhoier sustained injuries to his leg and knees in the incident.

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police arrested the motorcyclist and charged him with assault and abuse of a public servant.

A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station under sections of 132,121(2),115(2),352, 352(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.