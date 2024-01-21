close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Man held for murder of girlfriend’s mother over marriage dispute

Man held for murder of girlfriend’s mother over marriage dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 21, 2024 10:13 PM IST

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend's mother after a disagreement over their intention to marry in Pune, India.

A 23-year-old man has been apprehended by the Chaturshringi police in connection with the murder of his girlfriend’s mother. The incident occurred as a result of an apparent disagreement over the couple’s intention to get married.

A case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station under sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station under sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Shivanshu Dayaram Gupta (23), a resident of Yerawada, who was taken into custody after the body of his girlfriend’s mother Varsha Khsirsagar (58) was found at her residence in Pashan on January 18.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had opposed the relationship between her daughter and the accused, leading to a heated altercation.

Police said during the investigation it was revealed that the victim asked the accused to stay away from her daughter.

On Thursday between 12:03 am and 12:38 am the dispute escalated, ultimately culminating in a violent confrontation. It is alleged that, in a fit of rage, the man strangled the woman with a dog leash.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector at Chaturshringi police station said, “The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway. The motive behind the murder appears to be the victim’s opposition to the marriage.”

A case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station under sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On