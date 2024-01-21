Man held for murder of girlfriend’s mother over marriage dispute

A 23-year-old man has been apprehended by the Chaturshringi police in connection with the murder of his girlfriend’s mother. The incident occurred as a result of an apparent disagreement over the couple’s intention to get married. A case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station under sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Shivanshu Dayaram Gupta (23), a resident of Yerawada, who was taken into custody after the body of his girlfriend’s mother Varsha Khsirsagar (58) was found at her residence in Pashan on January 18.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had opposed the relationship between her daughter and the accused, leading to a heated altercation.

Police said during the investigation it was revealed that the victim asked the accused to stay away from her daughter.

On Thursday between 12:03 am and 12:38 am the dispute escalated, ultimately culminating in a violent confrontation. It is alleged that, in a fit of rage, the man strangled the woman with a dog leash.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector at Chaturshringi police station said, “The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway. The motive behind the murder appears to be the victim’s opposition to the marriage.”

