Man held in Pune with pistol, live cartridge
Chinchwad police arrest youth with pistol and live cartridge worth ₹21,000 on Walhekarwadi-Ravet Road. Accused identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22).
The Chinchwad police have arrested a youth and recovered a pistol and one live cartridge from his possession on Walhekarwadi-Ravet Road on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22) of Chinchwad.
Sub-inspector Pankaj Bhadane has filed an FIR against the accused at Chinchwad police station.
Acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a trap and nabbed the accused.
“The pistol and one live cartridge are worth ₹21,000,” Bhadane said.
