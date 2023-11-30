Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man held in Pune with pistol, live cartridge

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Chinchwad police arrest youth with pistol and live cartridge worth ₹21,000 on Walhekarwadi-Ravet Road. Accused identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22).

The Chinchwad police have arrested a youth and recovered a pistol and one live cartridge from his possession on Walhekarwadi-Ravet Road on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22) of Chinchwad.

Sub-inspector Pankaj Bhadane has filed an FIR against the accused at Chinchwad police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

“The pistol and one live cartridge are worth 21,000,” Bhadane said.

