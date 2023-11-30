Man held in Pune with pistol, live cartridge

The Chinchwad police have arrested a youth and recovered a pistol and one live cartridge from his possession on Walhekarwadi-Ravet Road on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22) of Chinchwad.

The accused has been identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22) of Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Pankaj Bhadane has filed an FIR against the accused at Chinchwad police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

“The pistol and one live cartridge are worth ₹21,000,” Bhadane said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON