Man involved in 150 break-ins held

Pune: The Kondhwa police have apprehended a 40-year-old man allegedly involved in around 150 housebreaking cases and thefts. Gold ornaments worth ₹22.2 lakh were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the accused was wanted in 15 housebreaking cases in Pune and adjoining areas and further probe revealed his involvement in 150 similar cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Sangatsingh Ajmersingh Kalyani, was held from his Loni Kalbhor residence.

Following complaints of daylight burglaries in Kondhwa area, senior inspector Santosh Sonawane launched a probe and CCTV camera footages revealed the accused using cap and handkerchief to cover his face after a theft in Kubera Park Society.

“We scanned 200 CCTV camera footages to confirm his identity, before our team nabbed the culprit from his residence when he was attempting to flee on Wednesday,” he said.

According to the police, the accused was wanted in 15 housebreaking cases in Pune and adjoining areas and further probe revealed his involvement in 150 similar cases. He used to carry out thefts during night with accomplices, before striking homes alone during daytime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON