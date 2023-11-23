Man killed over love triangle, one held

The police on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old man for the murder of the owner of the chawl where he stayed as tenant.

According to the police, Dada Gyandev Ghule, 50, lost his life in an alleged assault and drowning at Khandoba Mal in Uruli Devachi village.

The incident took place between midnight and 1.30 pm on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Santosh Rajendra Dhotre of Khandoba Mal and tenant of Ghule’s chawl.

Ghule’s nephew, Prathamesh Santosh Ghule (19), of Ghule Vasti on Manjri Road, filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police, disagreement between Dhotre and Ghule escalated into physical confrontation with the former allegedly inflicting severe injuries on Ghule. Ghule’s body was later found floating in a water tank.

Jitendra Khairnar, assistant police inspector, said, “The murder is the outcome of a love triangle between the victim, accused and a woman. The duo had verbal fight under the influence of alcohol and the accused fatally attacked the victim before drowning him in a water tank.”

Later, the police arrested Dhotre.

A case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor Police Station under Sections 302 and 506 of the IPC.

