Man kills alcoholic son with axe

A 55-year-old man allegedly used an axe to kill his alcoholic son at home when the family was celebrating his granddaughter’s birthday on Tuesday, said police. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sameer Balu Borkar, did not mend his ways despite repeated requests from his father.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 5:52 pm when his son was at home in Borkarwasti in Sadumbre area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

The accused has been identified as Balu Baban Borkar, who was a labourer.

According to the police, Sameer was jobless. His father had requested him many times to stop drinking and take up a job.

On Tuesday, Balu’s family was celebrating his granddaughter’s birthday when Sameer, in a drunken state, entered the house and had a verbal fight with his father.

S Pande, assistant inspector, Talegaon MIDC, said, “As Balu was already disappointed with his son’s bad habits and fed up of spoiling granddaughter’s birthday celebrations, he killed his son by hitting his head with an axe.”

The family members alerted the police and Balu was arrested and axe seized. A case has been registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.