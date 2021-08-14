Man kills wife for putting ‘excess’ turmeric on him at relative’s wedding in Indapur

PUNE: In a shocking incident in the Bhatnimgaon area of Indapur, a man killed his wife in the early hours of Friday for putting too much turmeric paste (haldi) on him during a family wedding they were attending. The accused man, Jansan Popat Pawar, 25, and his father Tanaji alias Yogesh Narayan Pawar have been arrested. The deceased woman, identified as Seema Pawar, 20, lived with her husband and in-laws.

Police inspector Dhanyakumar Godse of Indapur police station said, “They were travelling to attend a relative’s wedding. At the haldi ceremony, the wife put a lot of haldi on the husband and they started fighting. When they were sleeping, he took a screwdriver lying nearby and stabbed her with it.”

The two had been married for nine months. The woman was the accused man’s second wife while the man was the woman’s third husband, according to the police. They belonged to the Pardhi community and worked as labourers to earn a living, according to the police. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Indapur police station.