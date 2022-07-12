Man kills woman in hotel room, arrested in Pune

PUNE A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Bhor for allegedly killing a woman inside a hotel room in Pune, following an argument, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Raju Shinde (30), a resident of Nanded City, working in an event management company based in Pune.

The deceased was identified as Dipti Katmode (23), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Katraj, a senior police officer said.

Police said the duo were in a relationship for the past six months.

On Monday, the police received information that the body of a woman had been found in one of the rooms of a lodge on Pune – Satara road.

The police found that Shinde and the deceased had come to the hotel on Sunday evening, but the accused had left on the same day, the officer said. On Monday morning hotel cleaning staff found the woman lying in the washroom and immediately the hotel staffers called the police.

The police conducted raids and apprehended Shinde from Bhor. During interrogation, Shinde told the police that the woman was demanding money and forcing him to marry her.

Senior police inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station Jagganath Kalaskar told that earlier both were shifted to Pune from Parbhani for job purposes. During interrogation, it was revealed that Shide was forcing her to meet him frequently and also threatened to tell about their relationship to her husband.

On Sunday the duo met at a hotel, and at 8.30 pm he had a heated argument with her and slit her throat with a knife.