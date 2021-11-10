Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man loses 3 lakh on false promise of ROI in Pune

The Pune police are on the lookout for a group of people who duped a marketing professional of ₹3 lakh, falsely promising huge returns on an investment (ROI) made in February
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 01:42 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune police are on the lookout for a group of people who duped a marketing professional of 3 lakh, falsely promising huge returns on an investment (ROI) made in February.

The company claimed to be in business with a global social media company and its video platform, according to the complainant.

“They gave him some money initially - 2,000, 3,000 in a day and such. However, one fine day they stopped communicating completely. We have identified a few suspects and are investigating the case further,” said assistant police inspector Amit Shete of Faraskhana police station, who registered the case. Senior police inspector Rajendra Landge is investigating the case.

The man works in the marketing department of a Kolkata-based plywood company for the past two years and downloaded an application called Digital Marketing Super Like. He told the police that the people who claimed to be working at the company, added his number to a texting group where members would get regular updates.

The man told the police in his complaint that he was added to the group after paying 3,42,500 and there were multiple people in the group. However, after a few days, he was removed from the group.

A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at the Faraskhana police station.

