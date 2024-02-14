 Man on roadside to repair car hit by truck, dies - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Man on roadside to repair car hit by truck, dies

Man on roadside to repair car hit by truck, dies

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 09:52 AM IST

When the man was placing stones behind the rear tyres of the car to secure it on the roadside, a speeding truck hit him

Pune: An incident reported along the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway near Wagholi on Monday claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

When the man was placing stones behind the rear tyres of the car to secure it on the roadside, a speeding truck hit him. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
When the man was placing stones behind the rear tyres of the car to secure it on the roadside, a speeding truck hit him. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased has been identified as Pushkar Sudhakar Ranjan from Kesnand Road in Wagholi.

The accident occurred near the HP petrol pump on the highway around 12:50 am. Ranjan, accompanied by Akshay Charan and another friend, was going for dinner when their car encountered some mechanical problems near the petrol pump.

When Ranjan was placing stones behind the rear tyres of the car to secure it on the roadside, a speeding truck hit him. The force of the collision caused extensive damage to the rear of the vehicle and killed him on the spot.

Despite the prompt arrival of emergency responders, Ranjan succumbed to injuries at the scene of the accident. Initial findings by the police suggest that the truck driver failed to notice Ranjan standing at the back of the car on the highway.

Lonikand police station has filed a case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 338, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

