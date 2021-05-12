Home / Cities / Pune News / Man opens fire outside NCP MLA Anna Bansode’s office
Man opens fire outside NCP MLA Anna Bansode's office

A man was detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for firing a gunshot outside the office of Anna Bansode, legislator from Pimpri and a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:35 PM IST
A man was detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for firing a gunshot outside the office of Anna Bansode, legislator from Pimpri and a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday.

A suspect named Tanaji Pawar has been detained by the police. The shot was fired outside Bansode’s office in the vicinity of Chinchwad railway station around 1pm.

“The shell was found outside the office. We have seized his weapon and are investigating further,” said Ratan Kavade, assistant commissioner of police, Pimpri division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The MLA was in his office when the shot was fired, according to the police.

Further, the police procedure is ongoing as the police are investigating the man’s past history and possible reason for firing. A case will be registered at the Pimpri police station.

“There’s a (garbage) contractor named Anthony and Tanaji Pawar is his supervisor. For the past 10 days my PA has been calling to employ two boys. While speaking with me and my PA, there was a verbal scuffle between them. Today he was in my office for 5-7 minutes after which he came out and directly started firing. I was close to the door of my office when he shot in my direction, but a boy named Sadik pushed his hand and it missed. He fired two shots before my men stopped him,” said Bansode.

Two other men had accompanied Pawar, one of whom was also carrying a weapon, according to Bansode.

