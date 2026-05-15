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Man placed IED in Pune hospital to extort money for medical treatment, says police

Man placed IED in Pune hospital to extort money for medical treatment, says police

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune/Nagpur, A man nabbed for allegedly placing an improvised explosive device in a private hospital in Pune did so to extort money from the facility as he did not have funds for treatment, a senior police official said on Friday.

Man placed IED in Pune hospital to extort money for medical treatment, says police

Shivaji Rathod, who runs a garment shop in Pune's Manjari area, was nabbed from Shalimar Express by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad with the help of the Railway Protection Force while he was trying to flee, the official said. The train was going from Mumbai LTT to Shalimar near Howrah in West Bengal.

The probe into the case began after the IED was found in the washroom of Ushakiran Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening. The device was neutralised by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

"His identity was established during the probe. During the search of his shop, an empty case of the timer used in the IED was found. Multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, who was held in Nagpur by an ATS team," Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Man placed IED in Pune hospital to extort money for medical treatment, says police
Home / Cities / Pune / Man placed IED in Pune hospital to extort money for medical treatment, says police
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