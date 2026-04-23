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Man posing as ISRO scientist on matrimonial site cheats HR manager of 26.5 lakh; arrested

The accused, Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, a resident of Alibaug in Raigad district, has a police record of engaging in such swindling

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:24 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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A 34-year-old history sheeter was arrested on April 15 for allegedly cheating a Pune-based woman through a fake profile on a matrimonial website, where he claimed to be an ISRO scientist, Yerwada police said on Wednesday.

Most of the time, the accused approached women for marriage claiming to be a ‘scientist’. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, a resident of Alibaug in Raigad district, has a police record of engaging in such swindling. He allegedly used multiple fake identities—’Swapnil Varule,’ ‘Hemant Gaykar,’ and ‘Jayesh Patil’—to target victims online.

Most of the time, the accused approached women for marriage claiming to be a ‘scientist’. He slowly gained their confidence by making false promises, including offering to cover family members’ educational expenses. His next step was to convince the victims to transfer money under various pretexts.

In the latest case, Mhatre swindled the complainant, an HR manager, out of 26.5 lakh by convincing her that the money would be invested in a real estate venture for her daughter’s future. The accused approached the complainant via a matrimonial site.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Man posing as ISRO scientist on matrimonial site cheats HR manager of 26.5 lakh; arrested
Home / Cities / Pune / Man posing as ISRO scientist on matrimonial site cheats HR manager of 26.5 lakh; arrested
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