Man posing as ONGC employee booked for duping Bank of Baroda

The Pune city police on Friday registered a case against a man accused of posing as an employee of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and duping Bank of Baroda for availing vehicle loan.

(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred in August 2023 at the Karvenagar branch of the Bank of Baroda. The accused has been identified as Rahul Patil, who allegedly submitted forged documents to secure a vehicle loan amounting to ₹20.83 lakh.

Akhil Pisal, an official from the Bank of Baroda, filed the First Information Report (FIR) at Alankar Police Station.

Rajesh Tatkare, senior police inspector (SPI) at Alankar Police Station said, “The accused Rahul Patil approached the Karve Nagar branch of the Bank of Baroda, seeking a loan to finance the purchase of a four-wheeler. By showing fake documents of a well-known company, he secured ₹20.83 lakh loan from the bank.’’

When Patil did not pay the initial instalments on time, the bank cross-verified his documents, realising that fake documents had been submitted by Patil, Tatkare added.

As per the complaint filed by the bank officials, a case was registered at Alankar police station on Friday under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.

