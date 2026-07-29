PUNE: A 42-year-old liquor shop employee was robbed of ₹8 lakh in cash on Sunday after four unidentified men intercepted him on Sinhagad Road, sprayed his face with a substance and fled with his motorcycle carrying the collection, police said on Tuesday.

Man robbed of ₹8 lakh after assailants spray substance on his face

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The incident took place around 10.55 pm on July 26 on the service road between Prayag City in Vadgaon Budruk and Warje.

The victim was carrying the day’s cash collection from a DSP Wine Shop to its owner at another liquor outlet near Dange Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He had kept the cash in a white bag inside his motorcycle’s storage compartment (dickey), according to the complaint.

Ishwar Chavan, police inspector (Crime) at Narhe police station, said, “The four assailants, riding two motorcycles, intercepted the cashier by blocking his path on the service road. One of them allegedly sprayed a substance on his face, leaving him temporarily disoriented. The suspects then escaped with his motorcycle, which had the cash bag stored inside.”

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{{^usCountry}} The stolen property included ₹7,76,480 in cash and a motorcycle valued at ₹30,000, totalling ₹8,06,480, police said. Police suspect the accused followed the victim before intercepting him. They are analysing CCTV footage and call detail records (CDRs) for leads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stolen property included ₹7,76,480 in cash and a motorcycle valued at ₹30,000, totalling ₹8,06,480, police said. Police suspect the accused followed the victim before intercepting him. They are analysing CCTV footage and call detail records (CDRs) for leads. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered at Nanded City police station under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused.