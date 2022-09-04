Home / Cities / Pune News / Man sexually assaults stepdaughter for 5 years, nabbed

Man sexually assaults stepdaughter for 5 years, nabbed

pune news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 05:11 PM IST

The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials

The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials.

The 19-year-old daughter approached the Sangvi police station and filed an FIR on Saturday. The accused works as a driver in Pimple Gurav area, said officials.

SB Kadam, police sub-inspector at Sangvi police station said, “According to the complaint filed by the girl, her stepfather would often use abusive language with her and also click her nude pictures on his phone. The accused also followed her when she went to college and called her from various numbers. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.”

The complainant’s mother married the accused ten years ago and the family of four including her stepbrother lives in Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to officials.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 c (Voyeurism), 354 d ( Stalking) and 506(Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • President Droupadi Murmu addresses the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi, in New Delhi, Saturday (PTI)

    Need to make our institutes adaptable to the future: President Murmu at IIT-Delhi event

    Educational institutions must prepare the young for the future through imparting “necessary knowledge” and “right skills,” President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, expressing confidence that this could be achieved with the help of the famed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The IITs are the pride of the nation and their story is the story of Independent India, the President said at the closing ceremony of the IIT Delhi's diamond jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

  • Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that ‘ande ka funda’ will not be allowed in the state. (File/(Twitter/drnarottammisra)

    No eggs, chicken to children lodged in correction homes: MP home minister

    The Madhya Pradesh government will not serve eggs and chicken to children lodged in juvenile and correction homes, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday. His statement came after the MP Women and Child Development department on August 25 released a gazette notification on the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2016, including egg and chicken in the list of food items to be provided to the children lodged in juvenile and correction homes.

  • The alleged serial killer arrested in Madhya Pradesh used to work as a waiter in Goa. (Representative Image)

    Goa police to interrogate alleged serial killer arrested in Madhya Pradesh

    The 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Shivprasad Dhurve, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar for murdering four watchmen and injuring another, will be interrogated by the Goa police as the pattern of the murders matched with some incidents in the coastal state, said an investigating officer. Dhurve told police that he wanted to get popular to earn money. “He saw some videos to get popular and earn money by terrorising people,” said the SP.

  • AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, according to its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao.

    AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls

    On the electoral front, the party's immediate aim is to do well in the polls to the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expected later this year, says its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao. AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, hRao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissionertold PTI. "We see a huge growth potential in Karnataka".

  • Tulshibag Ganesh mandal procession in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Your space: Punekars celebrate Ganeshotsav grandly, with Covid safety

    Readers share their experience of celebrating Ganeshotsav after two years without Covid restrictions. Sangeetha Baheti Just another way of coning tax paying citizens Ganeshotsav is a perfect example of how politicians exploit the sentiments of tax paying citizens for their benefit. Maithily Manekwad A positive outlook This year, Ganeshotsav is full of positive energy. We should all celebrate the festival with safety precautions and maintain a covid appropriate behaviour.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out