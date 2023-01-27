Man throws son from 12th floor, dies by suicide later

PUNE In a shocking incident, a man pushed his son from the 12th floor before jumping off from a posh housing society in Wakad on Thursday.

According to police, both of them were mentally ill and the father took the extreme step out of frustration and a psychiatric disorder. The police reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.

According to the police, a 16-year-old boy and his father are said to have died on the spot. The deceased is survived by his wife and a younger son.

Police inspector Satyawan Mane said, “Both of them were undergoing psychiatric treatment. They stayed on the 12th floor and there is no witness to the incident. However, more information is being gathered.”

“Given the family’s grief, we will contact them after a while to gather more information about the incident. At the same time, we will seek evidence from CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, “Mane said.