Man waylaid, robbed by three in Bopodi

PUNE:

An IT company employee was waylaid and robbed by three men while he was returning home near Sahyadri Hospital in Bopodi on Saturday night, the police said.

In his complaint, the victim Omkar Rokade said that three bike-borne miscreants attacked him and robbed cash, his mobile, and other valuables worth ₹28,000. After the incident, he lodged a complaint at Khadki police station and police are on the lookout for the three accused.

As per the complaint given by Rokade, the accused approached him asking assistance for one of their friends who was unable to speak due to illness. Given the circumstances, Rokade readily offered assistance and accompanied the accused. After walking a few metres, the accused began assaulting him and threatening to take whatever money and possessions he had.

Elaborating on their modus, Maloji Kambale, police sub-inspector (PSI) at Khadki police station said, “As per our analysis, the accused approach lonely people seeking help for one of their friends and taking benefit of it they attack and rob people.’’

A case has been registered at Khadki police station under IPC sections 392 and 34 and further investigation is underway.