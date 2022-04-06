Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held
pune news

Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held

PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military
In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 06:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. The man, who used to pose as an army officer, was held from a village in Satara, said officials.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Shivaji Margaje (31), a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district.

During the house search, the police recovered bogus identity cards, Indian Army uniforms, four mobile phones, bank passbooks, SIM cards, cartridges of airguns and other incriminating documents. Till date,three FIRs have been lodged by the victims at Dahiwadi, Vaduj police stations in Satara district. More cases are expected to be filed in Kolhapur district and other places, according to officials.

A joint team of Military Intelligence (Southern Command) and Satara police received information about Margaje’s presence in Kanhawadi. They arrested him for a case lodged at Dahiwadi police station. Assistant police inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar is probing the case further.

RELATED STORIES

The accused would charge 4.5 lakh before beginning the process and another 4.5 lakh after the recruitment. Margaje has duped many youths in Maan and Khatav areas of Satara district, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP