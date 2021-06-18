Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manjari gate No. 3 crossing on Pune –Daund railway route shut indefinitely from June 18

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Flyover work at railway crossing near Manjari in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The central railway authorities have closed Manjari railway gate number 3 crossing on Pune–Daund railway route for commuters indefinitely from today (June 18) on account of flyover construction and underground transit road work.

The railway administration has appealed to commuters to use an alternate route to reach their destinations. The commuters will now have to use Manjari-Keshavnagar-Mundhwa, Manjari-Bhapkar Mala-Solapur highway routes to commute.

The construction work of the said flyover from Pune-Solapur highway till Wagholi has been completed up to 80 per cent and work related to joining the gap is remaining along with the construction of an underground tunnel.

“Post completion, the issue of traffic jams at the spot will be a thing of the past as all heavy and light vehicles will be able to use the tunnel and the flyover,” traffic police officials said.

Nanasaheb Parbhane, branch engineer, public works department, said, “The railway authorities have taken a decision to close the crossing as they are completing the flyover and tunnel construction work here.”

“Also, the construction work of service road on both sides of the flyover will also be completed simultaneously,” he added.

Dadasaheb Chudappa, traffic incharge, Hadapsar, said, “During the closure of the crossing, three routes can be used by the commuters. Information boards about the closure of railway crossing and alternate routes available to the commuters have been fixed at important locations for viewing and guidance.”

The railway crossing in Manjari, over which a railway flyover was scheduled to be built at that time was closed for two years beginning July 2018.

