Maratha Kranti Morcha holds rasta roko in Pune

After the Maratha quota protest turned violent in Jalna on Friday, leaders of the Maratha community and Maratha Kranti Morcha from Solapur staged a ‘rasta roko’ on Pune-Solapur and Solapur-Hyderabad highway on Sunday.

Protest was held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Chowk, Pimpri on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha gathered near the Market Yard area of Solapur city and staged ‘rasta roko’ agitation on Sunday at around 11 am.

Protesters chanted slogans and condemned the lathi charge on Maratha agitators in Jalna.

Another rasta roko was held near the Bale area of Solapur city where protesters halted the Pune-Solapur highway for more than an hour.

Protesters emphasised their demands regarding reservation for Maratha community and raised slogans and condemned the lathi charge on protesters in Jalna.

Due to the protests, vehicular movement from and towards Pune was disrupted for several hours and long queues of vehicles were been seen on the national highway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON