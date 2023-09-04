News / Cities / Pune News / Maratha Kranti Morcha holds rasta roko in Pune

Maratha Kranti Morcha holds rasta roko in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Leaders of the Maratha community and Maratha Kranti Morcha staged 'rasta roko' protests on Pune-Solapur and Solapur-Hyderabad highway, demanding reservation for Marathas. The protests caused disruptions in vehicular movement for several hours.

After the Maratha quota protest turned violent in Jalna on Friday, leaders of the Maratha community and Maratha Kranti Morcha from Solapur staged a ‘rasta roko’ on Pune-Solapur and Solapur-Hyderabad highway on Sunday.

Protest was held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Chowk, Pimpri on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Protest was held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Chowk, Pimpri on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha gathered near the Market Yard area of Solapur city and staged ‘rasta roko’ agitation on Sunday at around 11 am.

Protesters chanted slogans and condemned the lathi charge on Maratha agitators in Jalna.

Another rasta roko was held near the Bale area of Solapur city where protesters halted the Pune-Solapur highway for more than an hour.

Protesters emphasised their demands regarding reservation for Maratha community and raised slogans and condemned the lathi charge on protesters in Jalna.

Due to the protests, vehicular movement from and towards Pune was disrupted for several hours and long queues of vehicles were been seen on the national highway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out