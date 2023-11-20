Maratha reservation: Jarange-Patil appeals to youth not to take extreme step like suicide

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has appealed to youth to refrain from taking extreme steps like suicides, and be wary of politicians who are stoking division between communities.

Addressing a public gathering organised by the Sakal Maratha Morcha at Kharadi on Monday, the pro-reservation leader criticised Chhagan Bhujbal. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

Addressing a public gathering organised by the Sakal Maratha Morcha at Kharadi on Monday, the pro-reservation leader said, “Some leaders want to divert the attention of Maratha youth and instigate them to take violent steps. We will fight for quotas peacefully. The community need to remain calm and keep good relations with other castes.”

He criticised state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, an influential Other Backward Class (OBC) leader, for creating division between the Marathas and the OBCs despite holding a constitutional post.

“We respected his say on ideological differences, but the leader has lost respect for making personal attacks. The battle for getting reservation for Marathas is in last stage and the community should avoid taking the law into their hands. We are seeking quota for the next generation and youth. What is the use of reservation if our youth are taking extreme steps like suicides? Do not lose hope.”

Many pro-quota supporters, especially from rural parts of the district, had gathered at the public rally at Kharadi, causing traffic issues on Ahmednagar Road.