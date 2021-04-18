Marathe suicide abetment case: One accused sent to police custody

One of the two people arrested for abetment to suicide of Pune-based jeweller Milind Marathe (60) was remanded to police custody, while the other was admitted to Sassoon hospital over health complications on Sunday.

Furthermore, the police have also invoked the Maharashtra Money Lenders Act against the two.

The one in police custody was identified as Nilesh Umesh Shelar, a resident of Sangam Chowk in Kothrud while the one in hospital was identified as Dipti Saroj Kale who is currently recovering at the Sassoon general hospital.

Considering arguments by the defense and the health of Dipti Kale, who is admitted in Sassoon hospital, she was granted judicial custody until April 20. Nilesh Shelar was granted police custody until April 23,” said advocate Tosif Shaikh, who appeared for the accused in the court, through text message.

The arrested man was demanding money that he had allegedly given to Marathe in the capacity of the money lender, according to the police.

The police have seized two mobiles phones, a laptop, an iPad, and some documents from the two. However, the mobile phone used by Shelar to contact Marathe is yet to be seized, according to the police submission to the court.

The police also submitted to the court that the two appear to be a part of a bigger “white collar” racket.

The case is now under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 39 and 45 of Maharashtra Money Lenders Act.