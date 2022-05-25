Jog education trust chief, three others booked by Pune police for cheating and forgery

Pune The Bund Garden police have booked Surekha Jog, chief of Jog education trust, and three others including a former education officer on charges of forging signatures and preparing bogus documents in the name of Zilla Parishad education department for obtaining funds from the government department, police said on Wednesday.

The first information report was lodged based on the complaint filed by education officer Kisan Bhujbal (53) against the Jog who is also the president of Jog Education Trust. The others who have been booked include senior assistant of the trust Gautam Shendge, former education officer Kisan Pawar and MGNREGA senior assistant Hemant Sawalkar.

The incident took place between January 1, 2019 and May 24, 2022.

According to the FIR, both Pawar and Sawalkar took ₹2.75 lakh from Jog Education Trust to prepare bogus self- accreditation certificates. The accused made bogus entries in the official registers and cheated the government.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they had not obtained prior permission of the seniors for carrying out the work.

Police inspector Sunil Khedekar is investigating the case. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC including 420 ( cheating ), investigators said.