Marathi film actor Aniket Vishwasrao booked for domestic abuse

Pune: The Alankar police have booked Marathi actor Aniket Vishwasrao under relevant charges of domestic abuse and violence after a complaint was lodged against him, his father and mother by wife Sneha Chavan, who is also a film actress and a resident of Karishma Society at Karve road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first information report (FIR) stated that the actor tried to allegedly strangulate her as he feared that his wife would become more popular in the film industry than him. The actor also physically assaulted, abused and insulted her in front of relatives and public, the complaint stated. Aniket and Sneha tied the knot in 2018. He hails from Mumbai and is known for his work in Marathi film industry and made his debut in Sudhir Mishra’s Chameli and first appeared in the Marathi film “Lapoon Chhapoon” in 2007. He became popular after the release of “Fakt Lad Mhana”’ in 2011.