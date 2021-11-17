Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Marathi film actor Aniket Vishwasrao booked for domestic abuse
pune news

Marathi film actor Aniket Vishwasrao booked for domestic abuse

Alankar police have booked Marathi actor Aniket Vishwasrao under relevant charges of domestic abuse after a complaint was lodged against him, his father and mother by wife Sneha Chavan, who is also a film actress
Alankar police have booked Marathi actor Aniket Vishwasrao (in pic) under relevant charges of domestic abuse after a complaint was lodged against him, his father and mother by wife Sneha Chavan, who is also a film actress. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 07:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Alankar police have booked Marathi actor Aniket Vishwasrao under relevant charges of domestic abuse and violence after a complaint was lodged against him, his father and mother by wife Sneha Chavan, who is also a film actress and a resident of Karishma Society at Karve road.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the actor tried to allegedly strangulate her as he feared that his wife would become more popular in the film industry than him. The actor also physically assaulted, abused and insulted her in front of relatives and public, the complaint stated. Aniket and Sneha tied the knot in 2018. He hails from Mumbai and is known for his work in Marathi film industry and made his debut in Sudhir Mishra’s Chameli and first appeared in the Marathi film “Lapoon Chhapoon” in 2007. He became popular after the release of “Fakt Lad Mhana”’ in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP