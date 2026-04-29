From May 1 to August 15, the state transport department will conduct a special verification drive to strictly implement the decision of making Marathi language proficiency mandatory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers across Maharashtra. The 100-day campaign will focus on checking compliance, taking action against illegal operations, and at the same time offering language training support to drivers who are not fluent in Marathi. A committee headed by additional transport commissioner, Ravindra Gaikwad, will supervise the planning, monitoring, and execution of the drive across all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

During the campaign, strict action will be taken against drivers violating rules or operating illegal transport services. (Hindustan Times)

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Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said that all 59 RTOs across the state have been directed to begin intensive inspections from May 1. During the campaign, strict action will be taken against drivers violating rules or operating illegal transport services. However, Sarnaik clarified that a driving licence will not be cancelled solely for not knowing Marathi; any action will be taken strictly under existing legal provisions. The decision has received support from auto and taxi unions, which agreed that knowledge of Marathi is important for working in Maharashtra.

Referring to a recent drive in Mira-Bhayander, Sarnaik said that 3,443 autorickshaws were inspected, with 565 drivers unable to demonstrate basic Marathi proficiency. Many of these drivers, however, expressed willingness to learn the language. To facilitate this, Marathi learning support will be provided at RTO offices in collaboration with literary organisations, along with the distribution of study materials such as booklets and e-books. Drivers who complete the training will receive a government-issued certificate, which will be required at the time of licence renewal.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee will conduct daily and weekly reviews of the campaign and issue directions to RTOs based on inspection findings. After the 100-day period, a comprehensive report will be submitted on August 16, which will guide further policy decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee will conduct daily and weekly reviews of the campaign and issue directions to RTOs based on inspection findings. After the 100-day period, a comprehensive report will be submitted on August 16, which will guide further policy decisions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sarnaik said, “If anyone wants to do business in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential. At the same time, we believe in giving people a fair opportunity to learn. We will not cancel licences just because someone does not know the language, but we will take strict action against those who violate transport laws or operate illegally. This campaign is about discipline, accountability, and respect for the state.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarnaik said, “If anyone wants to do business in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential. At the same time, we believe in giving people a fair opportunity to learn. We will not cancel licences just because someone does not know the language, but we will take strict action against those who violate transport laws or operate illegally. This campaign is about discipline, accountability, and respect for the state.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Auto drivers have expressed mixed reactions to the move. In Pune, an auto driver Raju Kamble said, “Learning Marathi is fair because we deal with local passengers every day, and it helps in communication. But the government should ensure proper training facilities and enough time for drivers to learn without affecting their daily earnings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Auto drivers have expressed mixed reactions to the move. In Pune, an auto driver Raju Kamble said, “Learning Marathi is fair because we deal with local passengers every day, and it helps in communication. But the government should ensure proper training facilities and enough time for drivers to learn without affecting their daily earnings.” {{/usCountry}}

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In Mumbai, another driver Jaleel Shaikh raised concerns, saying, “We are ready to learn the language, but many drivers come from different states and struggle with time. Instead of strict checking, the government should focus more on training and support rather than pressure.”

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