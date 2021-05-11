Home / Cities / Pune News / Marathi TV actor robbed on E-way
pune news

Marathi TV actor robbed on E-way

Marathi television actor Yogesh Madhav Sohoni (32) was allegedly robbed on Saturday morning while he was on his way to Pune on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 09:58 PM IST
HT Image

Marathi television actor Yogesh Madhav Sohoni (32) was allegedly robbed on Saturday morning while he was on his way to Pune on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

The actor was travelling to Pune and was approaching the Somatne exit along Pune-Mumbai Expressway around 7:50am on Saturday in a Volkswagen Verna.

At this point in his journey, a white Mahindra Scorpio with tinted glasses started following Sohoni. A person from the car signalled him to stop on the left side of the road after which Sohoni stopped his car.

The man accused Sohoni of causing an accident of his car which had resulted in injury to one person, according to Sohoni’s complaint.

The men threatened to file a police case against Sohoni lest he agreed to pay 1, 25,000 in damages, according to his complaint.

“There had been no accident on my way to Pune. I immediately went to the police after the incident. There has been no update in the case yet,” said Sohoni.

The actor claims that he was verbally abused and forcibly taken to an ATM in the area. The men allegedly made Sohoni withdraw 50,000 and fled with the money.

“We received the complaint only yesterday. We started the investigation in earnest immediately. We have some leads, and we will have an update soon. This is the first such case along the expressway that I have encountered since my transfer here in February,” said police inspector Sunil Pinjan of Shirgaon police outpost of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

Marathi television actor Yogesh Madhav Sohoni (32) was allegedly robbed on Saturday morning while he was on his way to Pune on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

The actor was travelling to Pune and was approaching the Somatne exit along Pune-Mumbai Expressway around 7:50am on Saturday in a Volkswagen Verna.

At this point in his journey, a white Mahindra Scorpio with tinted glasses started following Sohoni. A person from the car signalled him to stop on the left side of the road after which Sohoni stopped his car.

The man accused Sohoni of causing an accident of his car which had resulted in injury to one person, according to Sohoni’s complaint.

The men threatened to file a police case against Sohoni lest he agreed to pay 1, 25,000 in damages, according to his complaint.

“There had been no accident on my way to Pune. I immediately went to the police after the incident. There has been no update in the case yet,” said Sohoni.

The actor claims that he was verbally abused and forcibly taken to an ATM in the area. The men allegedly made Sohoni withdraw 50,000 and fled with the money.

“We received the complaint only yesterday. We started the investigation in earnest immediately. We have some leads, and we will have an update soon. This is the first such case along the expressway that I have encountered since my transfer here in February,” said police inspector Sunil Pinjan of Shirgaon police outpost of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP