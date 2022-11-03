Home / Cities / Pune News / Marne booked for demanding 65 lakh extortion money from builder

Marne booked for demanding 65 lakh extortion money from builder

Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Pune police have filed a case against notorious criminal Rupesh Marne and three others for allegedly demanding ₹65 lakh extortion money from a building contractor

Pune police have filed a case against notorious criminal Rupesh Marne and three others for allegedly demanding ₹65 lakh extortion money from a building contractor.
Pune police have filed a case against notorious criminal Rupesh Marne and three others for allegedly demanding 65 lakh extortion money from a building contractor. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: Pune police have filed a case against notorious criminal Rupesh Krushnarao Marne (38) and three others for allegedly demanding 65 lakh extortion money from a building contractor based in Pune, said police.

The other accused have been identified as Umesh Prasad Wafgaonkar (42) of Warje, Anil Ambadas Lolge (40) from Solapur and Nitin Tukaram Nanaware (41) from Bavdhan.

Based on a complaint by Mayur Suresh Gawali of Karvenagar, an FIR was registered at Warje-Malwadi police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant had borrowed 1.85 crore from the accused to complete construction at his site in Karvenagar. Later, the complainant paid 2.30 crore to them, but the accused demanded 65 lakh more.

Balaji Pandhare, senior inspector, anti-extortion unit, said, “Accused on the instructions given by Marne created hurdles in the sale of 12 flats constructed by the complainant besides issuing him threats.”

The complainant said that against the loan amount, Marne kept with him papers related to the 12 flats in Karvenagar site and did not return even after repaying the loaned money.

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (putting person in fear of death) of the Indian Police Code (IPC) and Sections 39, 45 of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.

Story Saved
Thursday, November 03, 2022
