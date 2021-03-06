Home / Cities / Pune News / Marne held by Pune rural police under MPDA
pune news

Gajanan Marne (44), a gangster released from Taloja jail after acquittal from two murder cases on February 15, was arrested by Pune rural police on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Gajanan Marne (44), a gangster released from Taloja jail after acquittal from two murder cases on February 15, was arrested by Pune rural police on Saturday. He was detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

“Today (Saturday) Gaja Marne is detained under MPDA act under detention order issued by Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh on proposal sent by Pune rural police. He was detained with the help of Satara police at Medha in Satara,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Pune rural police.

Marne was sent to the Yeravada Central Jail where his rival, Nilesh Ghaywal, was also detained and sent to in the past week by the Pune rural police.

Ghaywal and Marne’s rivalry was part of a gang war that ensued in the city in the early 2010s. They had both been arrested then and acquitted in murder cases in 2020 by various courts.

While Ghaywal was sent to two years of externment from Pune within months of his release, Marne was booked under eight cases by various police forces for participating in a rally with scores of cars to celebrate his release from Taloja jail.

