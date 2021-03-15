Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions
Pune: Owners and firms operating halls and venues that are rented out for weddings in the city are complaining now of several cancellations in the light of the new Covid restrictions for Pune.
The number of people allowed to be present at a wedding reception, or any other marriage-related celebration, cannot be more than 50. This has dropped from the erstwhile number of 200.
The spike in Covid cases in Pune district, on average, 2,500-3,000 new cases a day, has led to these new rules, among others.
According to the wedding hall association of Pune, most bookings, especially those in the March to May period, are getting cancelled.
According to the association, the industry, with an annual turnover of ₹2,000 crore, has taken a hit on it revenue earnings.
Sripal Oswal, association president, said, “After reopening, January saw some booking and things were looking better. With the restrictions being enforced, customers want to book for July now, and the situation is bleak for wedding hall owners.”
Sudam Jagtap, owner of a prominent marriage hall in Hadapsar, and association office-bearer, said, “The industry is in need of government funding. How will we meet our expenses? We had to lay off many of our employees. People prefer small halls and low budgets and it is destroying our economy.”
Jagtap added, “Currently, only 10 per cent of the business is back, but that too will be eliminated if a fresh lockdown is implemented.”
The guest-reduction directives have impacted the entire industry, with band managers, caterers, and decor companies, claim that clients have already to cancel.
Asghar Shaikh had booked a wedding hall in Camp for his daughter’s wedding. He cancelled. “I held my daughter’s wedding with limited guests and the budget was affordable,” he said.
Wedding card (of rules and regulations)
Police permission
Mask compulsory for all who attend ceremony(ies)
Entry of name, contact details and signature of all guests
Entry only after oximeter, and/or infra-thermometer check
Sanitisation of premises
