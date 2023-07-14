Godown at Yewalewadi gutted in fire

PUNE:

A major fire swept through a godown of a garment manufacturer at Yewalewadi near Kondhwa Budruk, gutting huge quantities of cloth bundles in the early hours of Friday.

So far, no fatalities have been reported in the mishap, according to the Fire Brigade officials.

As per fire officers, the fire was reported at around 8.10 AM, and after a distress call, eight fire engines and seven water tankers from Pune and PMRDA fire stations were pressed into service.

Fire Brigade officials confirmed that clothing material from a furnishing company that was stored inside the godown was gutted in the fire.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector at Kondhawa Police Station said, “Near Yewalewadi arch, a godown belonging to Dechand Dharma Chand Shah was destroyed in a fire. As the fabric was stored in the Godown, the fire spread swiftly. However, the fire department brought the blaze under control, and no casualties were reported in this accident.”

The dense smoke was visible from far away due to the fabric material. However, as a precaution, fire personnel moved local people in neighbouring buildings to a safer location.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out owing to an electrical short circuit, but the specific cause of the event will be determined only after a thorough investigation.

