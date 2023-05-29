19 injured, 50 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Marigold IT Park in Kalyaninagar

Five people were badly injured and hospitalised, while around 14 people sustained minor injuries after a massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Marigold IT park in Pune’s Kalyaninagar Monday. Fire brigade department rescued 50 people from Marisoft 1 tower in the IT park using air ladder apparatus, said officials.

A massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Marigold IT park in Pune’s Kalyaninagar Monday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Marisoft 1 tower comprises offices of different private companies.

The control room of the Pune Fire Brigade received information about the fire in Kalyaninagar around 11.22 am. Acting swiftly, a team with six fire tenders, water tankers, branto (air ladder apparatus), and other equipment reached the spot. The Pune city police also reached the area to control the situation.

According to officials, the fire broke out in the electrical duct on the third floor of the six-storied building. Due to electrical wiring, the fire further spread quickly. This caused dense smoke to spread across fourth, fifth and sixth floors, which created a panic among people present in the building.

Considering the situation, the fire bridge department used branto (air ladder apparatus) to rescue people stuck in the IT tower. As the building was engulfed in the smoke IT professionals and other working professionals were stranded at various floors including the rooftop of the building. Before the fire brigade reached the spot, security personnel tried using fire extinguishers installed at the IT Park building to douse the flames. But the fire spread quickly up to the fourth floor and generated a substantial amount of smoke.

According to the Pune Zilla Parishad officials, they received a distress call on 108 Control Room at 11:26 am. Accordingly, seven ambulances were dispatched to the service. They have served a total 19 patients out of which 14 were treated on the spot and five patients have been handed over to the private hospital in the locality for further medical treatment.

Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode said, “Prima-facie, short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the fire. We observed that fire started at the electrical duct and spread further. Due to the burning of electrical wiring, thick and black smoke was spread all over as a result of which panic spread in the locality. However, by using air ladder we rescued almost 50 people from the building. A couple of fire personnel also got injured during the operation. Exact reason of fire will be ascertained after a detailed study.”

Vidhisha Nair, working in Marigold IT park in Kalyaninagar said, “It was a normal weekday for us and we were busy with our work when suddenly there was smoke everywhere. We started evacuating and rushed downstairs. The fire brigade’s timely action helped avert a major mishap.”

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Alekar and his team who rushed to the spot also helped rescue people stranded in the building, said officials.

