Fire due to gas leakage from MNGL pipeline in Salunkhe Vihar, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipeline located on Salunkhe ViharRoad in Kondhwa due to a gas leakage on Saturday. Though no casualties were reported in the fire, it caused panic in the region for some time and police were deployed at the spot to control situation Along with the fire brigade, a team of MNGL also rushed the spot and put off the pipeline valves to avoid further leakage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The control room of the Pune Fire Brigade received a call about the fire at around 12:07 pm. Five fire tenders including three fire engines and two jumbo tankers along with 15 firemen were pressed into service.

Along with the fire brigade, a team of MNGL also rushed the spot and put off the pipeline valves to avoid further leakage.

Fire officer PR Khedekar said, “The fire broke out near the nullah due to a gas leak from the MNGL pipeline. When we reached the spot, the fire had spread around the MNGL pipeline. A car parked near the spot, a tree and some garbage caught fire, causing huge flames.Within 45 minutes, fire brigade officers get control over the fire and initiated cooling operation. No casualties were reported.”

Meanwhile, MNGL gas supply to several residential societies in the area was disconnected for carrying out repair work. MNGL officials informed the residents that attempts were on to restore the gas supply at the earliest, but it was taking time as the line to be repaired was under concrete pavements and requested them to cooperate.

