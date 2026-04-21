Massive fire guts Bhosari MIDC unit; one fireman injured

A massive fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in the Bhosari MIDC industrial area in the early hours of Monday, gutting the entire facility and causing heavy financial losses. One fireman sustained a minor injury, officials said.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot within minutes, around 5.25 am, and launched an intensive firefighting operation. (HT)

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The blaze erupted around 5.20 am at Exponential Engineering Pvt Ltd, located in the T Block of Bhosari MIDC. Fire brigade teams reached the spot within minutes, around 5.25 am, and launched an intensive firefighting operation.

A total of eight fire tenders from multiple fire stations, including Bhosari, Nehrunagar, Vallabhnagar, Pradhikaran, Moshi, Chikhali and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Marunji, were deployed along with nearly 50 fire personnel to control the fire.

Fire officials said it took over an hour to bring the blaze under control, with flames contained by around 6.30 am. Cooling operations continued until 8:30 am to prevent any flare-up, they said.

Anil Dimbale, station in charge of the Bhosari fire station, said, “The entire company has been completely gutted in the fire. Raw materials and machinery inside the unit have been destroyed, leading to substantial financial losses.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per officials, no casualties were reported, as the watchman and a few staff members present at the time managed to escape safely after noticing the fire. However, one fireman, Atul More, sustained a minor injury after glass pieces pierced his hand during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per officials, no casualties were reported, as the watchman and a few staff members present at the time managed to escape safely after noticing the fire. However, one fireman, Atul More, sustained a minor injury after glass pieces pierced his hand during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have initiated an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have initiated an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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