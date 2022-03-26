Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News / Massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after oil tanker overturns
Massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after oil tanker overturns

The oil spill near the Amrutanjan bridge led to a complete stoppage of vehicle flow towards Mumbai on one side of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The accident took place at around 6 am on Saturday affecting traffic for over 15 km towards the Mumbai stretch. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:52 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE: The traffic on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway came to a standstill after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes near the Amrutanjan bridge on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the traffic police, the accident took place at around 6 am on Saturday affecting traffic for over 15 km towards the Mumbai stretch.

The oil spill led to the complete stoppage of vehicle flow on one side of the highway stretch, highway police said. Meanwhile, the local fire brigade officials, rural police and highway patrol team have camped on the spot.

Netizens took to twitter to air their grievances with some of them tweeting that they have been stuck near Amrutanjan bridge for over four hours.

